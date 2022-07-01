UP Gears Up for Monsoon, CM Yogi Launches Campaign Against Communicable Diseases

In order to tackle health challenges due to water-borne diseases and other seasonal vagaries ahead of the monsoon season, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a special communicable disease campaign across the state.

This month-long campaign was launched from BRD Medical college, Gorakhpur. A door-to-door Dastak campaign to prevent the spread of encephalitis, malaria, dengue, filariasis and Chikungunya will start in the state on July 16 and end on July 31. Under this campaign, medical teams will go door-to-door to identify patients suffering from infectious diseases.

Addressing the public, the Chief Minister said, “Public health is not just the name of treatment, but awareness, inter-departmental coordination and teamwork play a big role in this. It is the result of these things together that today Eastern Uttar Pradesh is moving fast towards the eradication of encephalitis."

He said that five years ago, as soon as the month of July started, deaths due to encephalitis used to begin in eastern Uttar Pradesh. Large number of patients would crowd the BRD Medical College and the whole system used to be in ruins. But, under our governance, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, teachers of Basic Education, Urban Development, Rural Development, Panchayati Raj Department, Department of Child Development and Nutrition, and Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities have joined hands with the health and medical departments along with UNICEF, WHO and PATH organisations.

“It is the result of this teamwork that today UP has successfully controlled encephalitis and other communicable diseases," said CM Yogi.

The Japanese Encephalitis case death rate has been reduced by 95 per cent. Now there are hundreds of health wellness and encephalitis treatment centres, which help control the diseases that get triggered in the rainy season.

Urging people to stay alert and aware regarding the disease, he said, “Together, we will bring down the death rate to 0. Children should not be taken to any quacks, but to specialists in government hospitals and should be treated with immediate effects."

CM Yogi, in collaboration with Hindustan Unilever, presented baskets of nutritious food to five malnourished children on the occasion of the launch of special Communicable Disease Control and Dastak Abhiyan.

The CM also performed ‘Annaprashan sanskar’ for two children and gave nutrition kits to three pregnant women.

CM Yogi visited the health department, animal husbandry department, municipal corporation, and malaria and TB eradication stalls set up at the venue. On this occasion, he also flagged off the awareness vans for the special communicable disease control and Dastak campaign.

Whether it is Japanese Encephalitis or Acute Encephalitis Syndrome, campaigns like special communicable disease control and Dastak are very important for their complete eradication, the Chief Minister said. “We all have to engage with such campaigns every three months in a year," he said, adding, “some areas of the state are affected by encephalitis and some by malaria, dengue, chikungunya or kala-azar. With these campaigns and collective efforts, we have gradually got control of all these diseases."

By joining collectively with the Special Communicable Disease Control Campaign and Dastak Abhiyan, the state aims to be able to get effective control over every communicable disease with encephalitis. Under the campaign, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, employees of many departments including the health department and people of various organisations will visit door-to-door and make people aware. If anyone is found ill, they will also arrange for the treatment and provide a medical kit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned ending Tuberculosis in India by 2025 and arrangements have been made for free treatment of TB patients. According to the government, it is the responsibility of all of citizens to ensure TB patients should be immediately reported to the administration so that the patient can be given first aid. The government also provides funds for the adoption of such patients. If Uttar Pradesh becomes free from TB, it will not take long for India to become free from it.

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister, CM Yogi said that special campaigns of cleanliness were launched with inspiration from the PM. From the city to the village, people at a large level joined this campaign collectively. Along with the cleanliness campaign, the program of pure water supply was also taken forward rapidly.

BRD Medical College Fully Prepared

Encephalitis treatment centers were set up on a large scale. Pediatric ICUs were arranged in Community Health Centers and District Hospitals. Special training was given to the pediatricians and other staff and surveillance speed increased. Every facility was made available in BRD Medical College with the deployment of ventilators and an adequate number of doctors on every bed. Today, the positive result of all this is seen in the form of encephalitis control.

A Virology Center has been established in BRD Medical College with the help from the Centre. It is the only medical college in the country which has a Virology center. There is a system to mark every viral disease here.

