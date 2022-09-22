UP: Girl Seen Walking Naked in Video Wasn’t Raped, Say Police; Parents Claim She Has Mental Issues

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday said a girl who was seen walking naked on a road in Moradabad district in a viral video was “not sexually assaulted" as her medical examination was conducted. According to the police, her parents have stated that their daughter has had “mental issues since childhood". The statement came after a grainy 15-second CCTV footage of the girl walking naked on the road surfaced online and was widely shared on Wednesday.

Speaking to news agency ANI, SSP Moradabad, Hemant Kutiyal said, “A video is going viral on social media in which a girl is seen walking naked. Her uncle gave a complaint of sexual assault and on that basis, the police registered the FIR. Later her parents’ statements were recorded and they denied any sexual assault. Her parents have said that their daughter is having mental problems since childhood and no such incident has happened. We conducted her medical examination and found no sexual assault."

The incident took place on September 1 in a village under the Bhojpur police station area, and the cops arrested an accused based on a complaint filed on September 7 by a family member of the victim. “An accused in the case has been sent to judicial custody. The rape was not confirmed in a medical examination of the woman. The matter is under investigation," DIG of Moradabad range Shalabh Mathur had told news agency PTI.

However, in their statement before the magistrate, the victim and her parents had declined that she was gang-raped, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sandeep Kumar Meena had said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has adopted a zero tolerance policy with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath calling for strict action against accused in incidents of crime against women.

