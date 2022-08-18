UP Global Investors Summit 2023 to Cement India-Canada Economic Ties, Says CM Yogi Adityanath

Canadian high commissioner Cameron MacKay on Thursday met Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the CM’s official residence and discussed with him the strong cultural, commercial and strategic ties between the two countries. CM Yogi and MacKay also discussed ways to further improve bilateral relations and cooperation in existing fields in the context of UP.

During the meeting, MacKay praised infrastructural development in the state and said: “The progress being made by Uttar Pradesh in terms of infrastructure and new expressways is extremely praiseworthy."

The Canadian high commissioner added that the exchange of technology and knowledge between Canada and India should be further expanded and that Canada is striving to further strengthen better trade relations with India in which the state of Uttar Pradesh can play a significant role.

Expressing confidence in the leadership of chief minister Yogi Adityanath and lauding the various welfare initiatives of the state government, MacKay lavished praise on ‘Mission Shakti’, promotion of women entrepreneurship, and police reforms undertaken in the last five years by the government.

Talking about the proposed Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit 2023, the high commissioner termed the event a great opportunity for Canadian investors. Describing the industrial policy of the state as encouraging for investors, he expressed Canada’s willingness to cooperate with the UP government in the fields of education, infrastructure development and logistics.

Maintaining that the state has immense potential in the fields of defence, aerospace, textile, tourism, and infrastructure development, MacKay also presented his views before the CM on cooperation in these areas.

The chief minister on the occasion reiterated that with the presence of abundant human resources there are limitless possibilities in Uttar Pradesh in every field. “The state government is pushing for the development of infrastructure. Uttar Pradesh is a state with five expressways and nine airports. UP is also going to be known as the state with five international airports very soon," he said.

Informing about the proposed new projects in the state, the CM said that the UP government is taking forward sector-based projects like Plastic Parks, Toy Parks, Film City, Logistic Parks, Mega Leather Park, Medical Device Park, among others, which will also serve as great opportunities for the investors.

Furthermore, the chief minister said that efforts are being made in the fields of agriculture, agro-technology, agro-logistics, and agro-packaging in the state. There is immense potential for development in these areas, in which Canada can extend cooperation, he added.

“Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state is working efficiently to improve connectivity, promote tourism, agriculture, infrastructure as well as the education sector," said Yogi Adityanath.

On the occasion, the Canadian high commissioner also presented a ‘made in India’ jute bag with the Canadian ‘maple leaf’ engraved on it to the chief minister.

