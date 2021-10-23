UP Government To Build Houses For Poor On Land Recovered From Mafia

Just a few months ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday announced plans to construct houses for the poor and dalits on the land freed from the mafia.

CM Yogi Adityanath while speaking during the discussion over the supplementary budget in the Assembly said, “Property worth Rs 1,500 crore have been seized from criminals. The government will build houses for the poor and dalits on the recovered land."

“I am also surprised that leaders who talk about women welfare, their government did everything in the state to provide protection to the dreaded mafias," added CM Yogi Adityanath referring to mafia-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, who was arrested early this year from Punjab and later brought to Uttar Pradesh. Ansari is currently lodged in Banda Jail.

The Chief Minister taking a dig at the opposition parties said, “Many will try to give patronage to the mafia as elections are approaching. I would like to remind those who want to have the company of mafias, a bulldozer will certainly follow them."

Yogi Adityanath during his speech also added that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led government in the state not only seized the properties of the mafias but also demolished them. “The land captured by the mafias were government lands. The state government will ensure building houses for the poor and dalits," he added.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the state Housing Department to prepare a proposal for constructing houses for the poor and dalits. As per sources, CM Yogi Adityanath is going to hold a meeting with senior officers of the state to start the project at the earliest.

As per reports, working journalists and practicing lawyers will also be allotted houses which will be built on land freed from the mafias.

