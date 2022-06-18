Home » News » India » UP Govt Begins Working on Digital Elevation Model for All Rivers for Better Flood Management

UP Govt Begins Working on Digital Elevation Model for All Rivers for Better Flood Management

With help from the Revenue Department, the authorities are working expeditiously on this action plan for relief and disaster management. (Image: PTI/File)
The UP government in association with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) has also started expanding the 'Aapda Mitra' and 'Aapda Sakhi' schemes in 25 districts

Qazi Faraz Ahmad| News18.com
Lucknow // Updated: June 18, 2022, 22:06 IST

Adopting a proactive approach to dealing with natural calamities, the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government has started training the volunteers to help people stranded in heavy rain, hailstorm, and floods like situations.

The government is picking volunteers from the age group of 18-40 years, who have a past experience serving in civil defence, community service, home guard, swimming, and disaster response operations. The retired soldiers from the women’s army are being given preference.

‘Aapda Mitras’ and ‘Aapda Sakhis’ are responsible for providing flood protection equipment, safety kits, and training to deal with any disaster. Under the scheme, people will be provided assistance to deal with natural calamities such as rain, cloudburst, hailstorm, etc.

With help from the Revenue Department, the authorities are working expeditiously on this action plan for relief and disaster management. Under this scheme, 10 lakh women of self help groups will be given training in disaster management. Disaster management helpline number - 1070 - will also be integrated with 112 helplines.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad Qazi Faraz Ahmad, Senior Correspondent at News18, has been reporting on policy and politics from the Hindi heartland of Uttar Pradesh for over 12 years. He has previously worked with Hindustan Times, Oman Tribune (Muscat) and Dainik Jagran Group, besides being a certified fact checker and a trainer with Google News Initiative India Training Network. Follow him @qazifarazahmad

first published: June 18, 2022, 22:06 IST