UP Govt to Launch 'Mathrubhumi' Scheme on Occasion of Gandhi Jayanti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced to launch ‘Mathrubhumi Yojana’ portal on October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. The aim of the scheme is to make common citizens direct participants in the development work of the state.

“Under the scheme, the government will bear 40 per cent of the total cost of the project (construction of a community building, hospital, school, or common service center, among others) while the remaining 60 per cent will be contributed by common citizens if interested. In return, the project will be named after the relatives of the collaborators as per their wish," he said on Thursday while virtually addressing the opening ceremony of the Kisan Mela and Rural Development Exhibition organised by Pt. Deendayal Upadhyaya Smriti Mahotsav Samiti in Mathura.

Noting the birth date of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay on September 25 and Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, the CM said, “It is being observed as Seva Pakhwada. This program is part of the numerous programs being organised by the government in this regard."

Stating that the availability of free Wi-Fi and high-speed internet will be increased in the villages, he said, “High-speed internet access benefits the economy. Better connectivity will be provided to every gram panchayat. In the panchayat sachivalays, the villagers will receive 243 different types of services linked to banks, police stations, and tehsils."

“India’s economy is rural-based and due to this, Mahatma Gandhi promoted the ideas of Swadeshi and Gram Swaraj, which place a strong emphasis on self-reliance. Development of rural areas is the only way to envision Gram Swaraj," Adityanath added.

The CM also said that it is needed to continue to boost agriculture to enhance and build the economy of the country in accordance with the ambitions and resolutions of the Prime Minister.

“Emphasis was placed on raising production capacity by lowering cultivation costs in the nation within eight and a half years. Numerous initiatives have been launched to use technology to improve the lives of farmers. Farmers benefited from the Minimum Support Price (MSP), PM Bima Yojana, and PM Krishi Sinchai Yojana. The farmers no longer need to borrow loans from moneylenders. With the help of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi, an arrangement has been made to grant the farmer Rs 6,000 every year. The benefit is being received by 2.60 crore farmers in UP. Under PM Krishi Sinchayi Yojana, an additional irrigation facility has been made available in more than 21 lakh hectares of land in UP," he added.

Listing the various efforts of the UP government to benefit the farmers, Adityanath said, “Over Rs 1.80 lakh crore have been transferred to the accounts of farmers of UP through DBT as sugarcane price. A food processing unit has been established in Braj Bhoomi, close to Kosikala, in cooperation with PepsiCo. Since so many quintals of potatoes are consumed here, the farmers are paid well."

He concluded by saying, “The goal of Pt. Deendayal Upadhyay is being realised by the BJP government in the state and at the central level."

