UP Hosp that Gave Mosambi Juice as Plasma to Dengue Patient to be Bulldozed? '3-day Notice' Given

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) issued a notice against the Global Hospital and Trauma Centre and requested a response from its management within three days after a dengue patient in Uttar Pradesh Prayagraj died after a hospital allegedly gave him mosambi juice instead of plasma.

The development authority stated in its notice that if the hospital administration does not respond satisfactorily, a warning to bulldoze the ‘illegally constructed’ building has been issued, a report by India Today said. The administration has inquired as to why the hospital was built without proper approval of the building maps.

The authorities have also posted this notice outside the hospital.

The building was built without regard for the map, and the hospital is run indiscriminately. According to Prayagraj Development Authority’s OSD Abhinav Ranjan, if a satisfactory response is not provided within the specified time frame, demolition will take place.

The hospital was closed after a 32-year-old dengue patient died after receiving fruit juice instead of blood platelets. The district administration has launched a preliminary investigation into the incident in order to uncover any mistakes made by hospital officials.

The patient was allegedly given sweet lime juice in a bag labelled ‘plasma,’ prompting the man’s family to call on the Uttar Pradesh government to take strict action against those responsible.

The family claimed that the patient’s health deteriorated following the hospital’s transfusion. He was then taken to a different hospital, where he died. The family also stated that doctors at the second hospital informed them that the ‘platelet’ bag was a forgery made of chemicals and sweet mosambi juice.

A video of the incident, allegedly showing mosambi juice inside a blood pack, has gone viral on social media.

