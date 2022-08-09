UP IS Man Had 'Plans' for I-Day, Was Asked to Kill ‘Big’ RSS Leader, Learned to Make Bombs | Exclusive

Sabbaudin Azmi, arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged links to the Islamic State (IS), was planning something major on Independence Day, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18.

He was given the task of killing or attacking Hindu Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader of his choice, with the only criterion that he or she should be “someone big in the organisation", said sources.

According to the agency, Azmi was learning to make hand grenade and even looking to indoctrinate more people into the IS fold.

CNN-News18 exclusively accessed the forensics data of Azmi recovered from a burial ground in his native village Amilo. Agencies say more follow-up action will be carried out soon.

Here’s what we know:

Azmi was an electrician and was working in Mumbai earlier. He had a fake ID on Telegram in the name of Bairam Khan. He was trying to establish Islamic State in India through social media and had asked for videos for radicalization. During the course of investigation, it was found that on his Telegram app, he was in touch with Abu Bakar Al Somani and Jihad Apne Tariqe Se operated by Abu Baqar from Mauritania in Africa. The chats on this ID showed he was trying to get more information on making bombs, particularly hand grenades or electronic bombs. Somani had sent him pictures of various equipment needed such as wires, screws and other machines to be arranged. Azmi was also in the process of arranging sulphur, gunpowder and other chemicals. He was in touch with IS operatives from Pakistan, Syria and Iraq too. These individuals were identified as Bilal, Musa alias Khatab Kashmiri, Abu Sami Mujjahidin and Abu Omar. They wanted him to train in Palestine, Kashmir and Syria. They had shared their notes on Al Saqr Media channel and Azmi was part of it.

