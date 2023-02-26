Home » News » India » Man, Grandson Killed as Scooty Gets Hit, Dragged by Truck in UP's Mahoba | On Video

Man, Grandson Killed as Scooty Gets Hit, Dragged by Truck in UP's Mahoba | On Video

A video of the incident is going viral on social media, showing the truck speeding on with the two-wheeler stuck in front and sparks flying out because of the friction even as people on other vehicles on the road try to alert the truck driver

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

Last Updated: February 26, 2023, 12:36 IST

Mahoba, India

Mahoba police has seized the truck and taken the driver into custody. (Photo: Scraan grab from videos on Twitter)
Mahoba police has seized the truck and taken the driver into custody. (Photo: Scraan grab from videos on Twitter)

In another hit-and-drag case that has come to light, a man and his grandson were killed after the scooty they were travelling on was hit by a truck that kept on speeding with the two-wheeler stuck under it for a distance in Uttar Pradesh’s Mahoba.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday in on NH 86 - Kanpur-Sagar Highway. A man and his six-year-old grandson have lost their lives in the incident.

A video of the incident going viral on social media shows the truck speeding on with the two-wheeler stuck in front and sparks flying out because of the friction even as people on other passing vehicles on the road try to alert the truck driver.

Locals reportedly put stones and boulders on road to stop truck.

https://images.news18.com/ibnlive/uploads/2023/02/mahoba-truck-scooty-accident-hit-and-drag-viral-video.mp4

More videos of the incident showed the truck surrounded by policemen who were trying to pull the scooter out and cops putting the bodies in an ambulance.

Mahoba police said the duo had left on scooty from home for market and the dumper truck hit it on the way, adding that the two died on the spot. Bodies have been kept in the mortuary, police said and added that the truck has been seized and the driver has been taken into custody.

first published: February 26, 2023, 12:31 IST
last updated: February 26, 2023, 12:36 IST
