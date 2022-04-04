Gorakhnath Temple Attack: Terror Angle Not Ruled Out, UP ATS Takes Over Probe

The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has taken over the investigation into the attack on two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) personnel at the famous Gorakhnath Temple on Sunday evening. Uttar Pradesh additional chief secretary home Awanish Awasthi has called for a meeting to review the security of Goraksha Peeth.

The video of the attack at the gate of the temple in Gorakhpur went viral on social media. Gopal Gaud and Anil Paswan, personnel of the 20th Battalion of PAC, were at the main gate when Ahmed Murtuja Abbasi, with a bag in his hand, got into a scuffle with them. Suddenly, he took out a sharp weapon wrapped in a cloth from his bag and attacked and injured the jawans, according to onlookers and the personnel. In the video, Abbasi is seen dodging security personnel brandishing the weapon. Abbasi’s family has claimed he is mentally unstable.

The police are seen attempting to overpower the accused in the video, with some throwing bricks at him. Locals are also seen helping the police, who eventually catch him.

Abbasi, too, suffered injuries in the incident and has been admitted to a district hospital. The police are trying to ascertain the motive.

According to sources, the security of Goraksha Peeth may be made multi-layer after the attack.

Prashant Kumar, additional director general of police (ADG), law and order, told News18: “Our officers posted at the site did a commendable job by stopping a man who was raising religious slogans with a sharp weapon in hand. The accused was also attacking people with the weapon and injured two of the security personnel. The additional SP, along with senior officials, reached the site immediately. The bravery shown by security forces is commendable and a cash reward of Rs 50,000 is being given to the three security personnel. Their names will also be recommended for the Shaurya Award."

“The investigation has been handed over to the ATS to ascertain if there is any conspiracy behind the incident. The team is examining the items recovered from the accused. We are not denying any possibility at the moment. We are also not ruling out terror angle," he said.

“As per initial information, the accused studied at IIT. The family of the accused is co-operating. The accused is a resident of Gorakhpur. The Aadhaar card obtained from him was made in Mumbai," said Kumar.

