UP Man Booked for Torturing Dog After Video Goes Viral, Had Thrown Canine on Ground

A man has been booked here on charges of cruelty against animal after he was seen torturing a dog in a video that surfaced on social media, police said on Sunday. The incident took place in Sahaswan Police Station area about a month ago, they said.

According to the police, a video of a man torturing a dog had surfaced on social media two days ago. The man in the video is seen lifting a dog by its tail and throwing it on the ground. Animal activist Vikendra Sharma tagged the video on Twitter and demanded legal action from Senior Superintendent of Police of Budaun.

Taking note of the matter, police booked a man named Junaid Saturday night under the Prevention of Cruelty towards Animals Act Sahaswan Police Station SHO Sanjeev Shukla said, “The incident took place earlier this month but the video went viral recently. The accused, Junaid, is currently in Delhi, and efforts are being made to arrest him."

