UP Man Murder 'Godman' for Failing to Predict Lucky Lottery Number

A man killed Ramdas Giri, a self-proclaimed ‘godman’, for failing to predict his lucky lottery number.

The accused Mohd Jishan said he had lost Rs five lakh due to the godman’s wrong prediction.

Giri, 56, was resident of the Nagla Soti village and many of his followers had won money on the godman’s predictions.

Mohammad Jishan too gave Rs 51,000 and a mobile phone to Giri for lucky number and purchased lottery tickets, using all his money.

However, when Jishan did not win the lottery, he beat Giri to death in fit of rage.

Bijnor Superintendent of Police Dharamveer Singh said the godman was found dead with head injuries inside a Kali temple.

“With the help of a surveillance system and informers, Jishan was arrested on Tuesday. He has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the IPC," said the SP.

