UP: Man Slaps Guard Repeatedly at Ghaziabad Housing Society, Threatens to Kill him | WATCH

Yet another shocking incident of a resident thrashing a security guard has been reported, this time in Ghaziabad. The incident that took place at Ghaziabad’s Windsor Paradise apartment complex and was caught on camera. The case adds to the long list of many such incidents from Noida and Ghaziabad.

In a video that has now been widely shared on social media, the resident is seen storming through the door and slapping the security guard multiple times. The two are then seen arguing for a few seconds before the resident throws some more punches at the guard. The man reportedly even threatened to kill the guard, reports PTI.

In the video, a woman is seen trying to intervene and get the resident to stop the physical assault before the man exits the scene.

According to the information received from the Ghaziabad Police, a family had recently shifted into the Society in Rajnagar. The altercation occurred after security guards at the society did not recogonise the new residents and asked about their whereabouts while they were entering the building. This reportedly triggered the man who went on to thrash the guard fiercely, reports IANS.

The entire incident was caught on CCTV and a case has been registered after a complaint was filed by the security guard. According to the police, action is being taken.

Just last week, a woman in Noida was seen grabbing a security guard by his collar and tossing his cap over a petty matter. Yet another incident was reported last week where a food delivery agent and a security guard were arrested by the police, following a fight over entry into the residential complex at a housing society in Noida.

(With inputs from agencies)

