UP Man Tortured With Sticks, Given Electric Shocks in Police Custody; Cops Suspended

In a shocking incident, a 20-year-old man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was hospitalized after being brutally tortured by the Badaun police in connection with a cattle slaughtering case.

An FIR has been lodged by the kin of the victim against seven policemen, including the station in charge under sections 342 (wrongful confinement) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC, along with others.

The man’s mother had alleged that the policemen, a police outpost in charge, four constables, and two ‘unidentified’ persons had shoved a stick inside her son’s rectum and had given him electric shocks.

Later, the police allegedly released him after a bribe of ₹ 5,000 was paid.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) O.P. Singh directed the circle officer of Dataganj Prem Kumar Thapa to carry out an investigation after the police took the medico-legal report into consideration and claimed they found allegations against the accused to be true.

Talking to IANS, the superintendent of Police (SP) (city) Praveen Singh Chauhan said, “The allegations against five policemen were found to be true during a preliminary investigation. We have registered an FIR against them for wrongful confinement and torture. We are also supporting the family to ensure the best possible treatment for the victim."

The victim, who is a part-time vegetable vendor has been suffering repeated seizures. “He has been severely injured and unable to walk or speak", his family told NDTV. The family has also alleged that they were handed a 100 rupee note by the cops for his treatment.

Presently, four policemen have been suspended and an investigation is being carried out.

(With inputs from IANS)

