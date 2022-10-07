UP: Massive Fire Breaks Out at Plastic Factory in Noida, 18 People Rescued

Around 18 persons were rescued safely after a massive fire broke out at a plastic factory in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida on Friday. Nearly 18 fire engines were rushed to the site to douse the flames at around 4 pm.

Chief Fire Officer Arun Kumar Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI that the factory was used to make material used in modular kitchens. “Some workers were rescued from the factory located in C block of Sector 3," he said, confirming no injuries to any person.

“All efforts are being made to douse the fire completely but the smoke was the main challenge being faced by firefighters," Singh said, adding that the cause of the fire and the quantum of damage to property was yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured and directed the officials concerned to provide all possible assistance to those needy.

