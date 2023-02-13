Meerut Shocker On Cam | Truck Drags Car for Several Metres, 4 Escape Unhurt  

A 22-wheel container truck hit a car and dragged it for a distance in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut late last night. Visuals of the car being pushed by the truck have gone viral on social media.

All four occupants in the car jumped out in time and had a narrow escape without major injuries.

News18 has learnt that the incident took place after a brawl between the car driver and the truck driver, following which the latter went ahead and pushed the car for several metres.

Advertisement

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the Meerut police in the matter and an investigation is underway. The truck driver has been taken into custody.

The incident comes two days after three people, including two brothers, were killed as a truck collided with a ‘bagghi’ (horse-driven cart) which was part of a marriage party in the wee hours of last Saturday in Meerut.

According to police, the accident took place around 3:00 am on Saturday when five people were returning from a marriage party on a ‘bagghi’ which collided with a speeding truck.

The deceased were identified as Sitaram (45), Taufiq (20) and Ahjaj (24) while Naved and Ravi got injured in the accident, news agency PTI quoted SHO Inchauli police station Jitendra Kumar Dube as saying.

The horse pulling the cart also died in the accident.

Advertisement

The injured were hospitalised while the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, the SHO had said.

Sitaram’s son Pradeep has filed a police complaint saying that five people including his father were coming from a marriage party on the ‘bagghi’, which collided with a speeding truck, said Dubey.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here