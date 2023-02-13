Home » News » India » Meerut Shocker On Cam | Truck Drags Car for Several Metres, 4 Escape Unhurt  

Meerut Shocker On Cam | Truck Drags Car for Several Metres, 4 Escape Unhurt  

Preliminary probe suggests that the incident took place after a brawl between the car driver and the truck driver, following which the latter went ahead and pushed the car for several metres

By: News Desk

Edited By: Nayanika Sengupta

News18.com

Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 13:16 IST

Meerut, India

All the four occupants of the car jumped out in time and escaped without any serious injury. (Photo: Screen grab from video on Twitter)
All the four occupants of the car jumped out in time and escaped without any serious injury. (Photo: Screen grab from video on Twitter)

A 22-wheel container truck hit a car and dragged it for a distance in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut late last night. Visuals of the car being pushed by the truck have gone viral on social media.

All four occupants in the car jumped out in time and had a narrow escape without major injuries.

News18 has learnt that the incident took place after a brawl between the car driver and the truck driver, following which the latter went ahead and pushed the car for several metres.

A case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered by the Meerut police in the matter and an investigation is underway. The truck driver has been taken into custody.

The incident comes two days after three people, including two brothers, were killed as a truck collided with a ‘bagghi’ (horse-driven cart) which was part of a marriage party in the wee hours of last Saturday in Meerut.

According to police, the accident took place around 3:00 am on Saturday when five people were returning from a marriage party on a ‘bagghi’ which collided with a speeding truck.

The deceased were identified as Sitaram (45), Taufiq (20) and Ahjaj (24) while Naved and Ravi got injured in the accident, news agency PTI quoted SHO Inchauli police station Jitendra Kumar Dube as saying.

The horse pulling the cart also died in the accident.

The injured were hospitalised while the bodies of the deceased were sent for postmortem, the SHO had said.

Sitaram’s son Pradeep has filed a police complaint saying that five people including his father were coming from a marriage party on the ‘bagghi’, which collided with a speeding truck, said Dubey.

(With PTI inputs)

first published: February 13, 2023, 12:59 IST
last updated: February 13, 2023, 13:16 IST
