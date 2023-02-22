'UP Mein Ka Ba' Singer Served Notice by Police for 'Inciting Hatred' Through Video

Singer of the viral ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ song, Neha Singh Rathore, has been served a notice by the Uttar Pradesh Police for allegedly inciting hatred amongst the public through her video.

The notice was served on Tuesday over the video ‘UP Mein Ka Ba- Season 2’, which was uploaded on her Twitter and YouTube.

A team of Kanpur police reached Neha Singh’s residence in the city at night and served notice under Section `160 of the Code of Criminal procedure (CrPC).

The police in the notice sought details about her video that went viral on social media. The police have asked whether it was her in the video, and if yes, then whether the videos were uploaded by her only, an ANI report mentioned.

The police have also asked if the YouTube channel and the Twitter account through which the video was shared belong to her or not.

Neha Singh, in the notice, has also been asked if the lyrics of the videos were written by her, and if she stand by them if yes. The notice also asks her if the lyricist has taken her permission in case she has not written the lyrics.

The police also asked whether is she aware of the adverse impact of the video on the society.

The UP Police has asked for an explanation from her through a notice within three days, failure in doing which may result in a legal case under sections of IPC and CrPC being registered against her.

“This song has created enmity and tension in society, and you are legally bound to make your stand clear on the issue. So, you are required to file your reply within three days of receiving the notice," the UP Police’s notice read.

“In case, the reply is not found satisfactory. If your reply is not found satisfactory, then a case will be registered under the relevant sections of IPC and CRPC, and proper legal investigation will be carried out," it read.

Bhojpuri singer Neha Singh Rathore had released the song titled ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’ (What’s there in UP) last year ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. The song was posted on Twitter and YouTube early on Sunday morning.

The song, which is critical of the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government over many issues, had come as a response to the election anthem titled ‘UP Mei Sab Ba’ (UP has everything) that was released by BJP MP Ravi Kishan.

(With ANI inputs)

