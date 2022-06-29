A video of a minor boy tied to a tree, tonsured and thrashed for allegedly stealing some money and a ‘pakoda’ from a shop in Seohara, Bijnor went viral on Tuesday.

Dharamveer Singh, Bijnor Superintendent of Police, said that the video of the incident had gone viral on several social media platforms where the boy could be seen being thrashed and tied to a tree by several locals.

According to a report in the Times of India, the police have arrested four men, identified as Vicky, Prakash Kumar, Guddu, and Saurabh from Basantgargh mohalla in Seohara.

Advertisement

Police said that a case has been registered against them under sections 290 (public nuisance), 342 (wrongful confinement), 355 (assault) and 34 (act done by several persons in pursuance of common intention) of the IPC.

The report also states that the minor had allegedly stolen from the shop before this incident. The boy and the shop owner belong to the same community.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.