UP, MP and Uttarakhand Trains to Remain Affected Due to Interlocking Work at Chopan

The services of various trains connecting Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh will remain affected due to the interlocking work currently underway at the Chopan station in the Sonbhadra district of UP.

The decision to short terminate/short originate the trains taken earlier has been extended now. The passengers travelling on these routes should check the running status of trains before starting the journey.

List of trains which will be affected by the move

Short Termination- Train number 15074 Tanakpur - Singrauli Express will be short terminated at Chopan station on May 4 and May 6, 2022. This train will remain cancelled between Chopan and Singrauli.

Similarly, train number 15076 Tanakpur-Shaktinagar Express will be short terminated at Chopan station on May 3, 5, and 7, 2022. This train will remain cancelled between Chopan and Shaktinagar.

Short Origin- Train number 15073 Singrauli-Tanakpur Express will start its journey from Chopan railway station on May 3, 5, and 7, 2022. The train will remain cancelled between Sigrauli to Chopan.

And train number 15075 Shaktinagar-Tanakpur Express will operate from Chopan station and will remain cancelled between Shaktinagar to Chopan on May 4, 6, and 8, 2022.

