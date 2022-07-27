UP MSME Department Signs MoU with Koo App to Expand ODOP Content in 10 Languages

To support the ‘One District, One Product’ initiative, the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) and Export Promotion Department of the Uttar Pradesh government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Koo App.

Koo is a homegrown microblogging platform, designed for Indians around the world to consume content and express themselves in their native languages.

This app gained popularity amid the tussle between the central government and microblogging behemoth Twitter and the platform also aims to become the largest micro-blogging platform in the country in the near future.

However, in accordance with the terms of the MoU, Koo will use its platform to educate and inform its users about the ODOP content and products in 10 different languages. The platform will also purchase ODOP presents for use as company gifts.

ODOP was introduced by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in 2018 with the goal of promoting indigenous and specialised products and crafts. On the Koo App, @UP_ODOP is the ODOP handle.

The flagship programme will help artisans improve the quality of their products and assist them with marketing and branding with the overall goal of increasing their incomes and creating more jobs.

The recently signed MoU will make it possible for the UP welfare ODOP’s schemes and initiatives to reach a wider audience and be better communicated, especially to those who do not speak English. It will also assist local artisans expand their customer base and commerce across the nation.

According to a poll, conducted by Lok Foundation and Oxford University, administered by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, released in 2019, English is used more in urban areas than in rural regions of India.

It was found that only 3% of rural respondents claimed to be able to speak English, compared to 12% of urban respondents. In the case of Uttar Pradesh, a graph highlighted that about 2.4-4.3% of the population speaks English.

However, the MoU was signed and exchanged by Navneet Sehgal, IAS, Additional Chief Secretary, Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises and Export Promotion, Government of Uttar Pradesh and Co-Founder and CEO, Koo, Aprameya Radhakrishna.

According to Sehgal: “This association with Koo will help promote our ODOP products to a larger audience and drive conversations around ODOP in several regional languages."

At the event, Radhakrishna stated that the state has emerged as a leader when it comes to promoting local products globally through the ODOP initiative—which is now being replicated by the central government and other states throughout the nation.

“For us to be able to help local artisans by taking their craft and promoting it to the rest of India in various languages is indeed a pleasure," he added.

