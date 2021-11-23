With PM Modi Set to Lay Foundation Stone in Noida, UP to Become 1st State With 5 International Airports

Uttar Pradesh will soon become the only state in India to have five international airports with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to lay the foundation stone of the Noida International Airport (NIA) in Jewar on Thursday. A major project to be showcased by the Yogi Adityanath government for the 2022 assembly elections, a big public rally will be held on the day, as well.

Here’s a lowdown on the 5 airports, operational and upcoming:

>1st International Airport in Lucknow

The Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport is UP’s first international airport in Lucknow. It is situated in the Amausi area of the city, and was earlier known as Amausi Airport. It was later renamed in 2008 after Chaudhary Charan Singh, the fifth prime minister of India.

>Varanasi Airport

Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport is an international airport in Babatpur, 26 kilometres northwest of Varanasi. Previously known as Varanasi Airport, it was officially renamed after Lal Bahadur Shastri, India’s second Prime Minister, in October 2005. It is India’s 18th busiest airport in terms of passenger traffic and Uttar Pradesh’s second busiest airport.

>Kushinagar Airport

The Kushinagar airport inaugurated by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20 is located 47 km from Gorakhpur. Kushinagar is an important place for Buddhist pilgrims from all over the world as it is believed that Gautam Buddha had attained Nirvana here more than 2,500 years ago. It provides connectivity to many places of Buddhist pilgrimage such as Lumbini in Rupandehi District of Nepal; Sarnath in Varanasi, Shravasti near Bahraich, and Bodhgaya, Rajgir and Vaishali in Bihar.

>Ayodhya Airport

Work on the international airport in Ayodhya is on full swing and air services are expected to start early next year. Reports state it is also proposed to rename the airport as Maryada Purushottam Shriram International Airport, which will be upgraded from the existing government airstrip. The existing government airstrip is situated between the NH 27 and NH 330 at Sultanpur Naaka, Ayodhya. The UP Government signed a memorandum of understanding with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) in February 2014 for the development of the airport.

>Noida Airport

Plans for the Noida airport are grand. According to details accessed by News18, the main airport access will have a public transportation centre, a Metro station and a high-speed rail station. The airport will be connected by the Yamuna Expressway, Noida Metro and high-speed rail line. The over 800-km long high-speed rail line proposed between Delhi and Varanasi will also have a station at the Noida International Airport.

The airport is expected to be operational from 2024 but the grand plans for the facility of the developer, Zurich Airport International AG, and the Uttar Pradesh government are much bigger.

The passenger terminals are expected to have 70 million capacity while the cargo logistics and MRO Zone coming up at the airport will have a 1 million tonne cargo capacity. Two CAT III compliant runways will come up at the airport, termed the north runway and the south runway. A big highlight of the project will be up to 186 airport stands to house a high number of planes. An airport hotel, a VVIP terminal, an open-access fuel farm, an airport rescue and fire fighting building and a big rain harvesting pond are also planned for the complex, News18 has learnt.

