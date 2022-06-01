Home » News » India » UP Officer Suspended Over Displaying Pic of Osama Bin Laden as 'World's Best Junior Engineer' in Office

UP Officer Suspended Over Displaying Pic of Osama Bin Laden as 'World's Best Junior Engineer' in Office

A picture of Osama bin Laden in his office describing the slain Al-Qaeda founder as world's best junior engineer. (Image: news18 Hindi).
A picture of Osama bin Laden in his office describing the slain Al-Qaeda founder as world's best junior engineer. (Image: news18 Hindi).

Ravindra Prakash Gautam, subdivisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), placed a picture of Laden in his office, with a note below it that read "Respected Osama bin Laden, world's best junior engineer, the officials said

Advertisement
PTI
Farrukhabad // Updated: June 01, 2022, 22:18 IST

An officer of a state-run power distribution company was suspended on Wednesday over having a picture of Osama bin Laden in his office describing the slain Al-Qaeda founder as “world’s best junior engineer", officials said. Ravindra Prakash Gautam, sub-divisional officer (SDO) with the Dakshinanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd (DVVNL), placed a picture of Laden in his office, with a note below it that read “Respected Osama bin Laden, world’s best junior engineer, the officials said.

After the Laden’s picture with the message went viral on social media, senior district officials took a cognizance and ordered SDO’s suspension. The picture of Laden was also removed from the office, they said. “Managing Director of DVVNL has suspended SDO Ravindra Prakash Gautam following an inquiry into the incident," said Farrukhabad District Magistrate Sanjay Kumar Singh.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the suspended officer has defended his act. “Anyone can be an idol. Osama was the best junior engineer of the world. The picture has been removed, but I have its several copies," Gautam said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on

first published: June 01, 2022, 22:18 IST