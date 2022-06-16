UP Police on Alert Ahead of Friday Prayers; Religious Leaders Appeal for Peace

A week after violent incidents were reported across many parts of the country, the police force is on alert regarding Friday prayers tomorrow across Uttar Pradesh. Religious leaders have also issued appeals to maintain peace and not to indulge in any kind of violence. LIU and IB sleuths are also keeping an eye on the situation and are keeping an eye on every activity.

Earlier on June 10 after Friday prayers, there were violent demonstrations in Prayagraj, Saharanpur, and some other districts during which 13 policemen were injured. Till now UP Police have arrested 357 miscreants involved in stone-pelting and violence.

On June 10 last Friday, violence, and stone-pelting were reported in the Atala area of Prayagraj, however, now there is a huge deployment of the police force, PAC, and Rapid Action Force in this area. To deal with any violent situation, Deputy Commandant of Rapid Action Force MK Pandey, while briefing, asked the soldiers to be ready to deal with every challenge.

At the same time, SP City (Prayagraj) Dinesh Kumar Singh has briefed the police and PAC personnel. He has asked the police personnel to be alert regarding Friday prayers. Along with this, instructions have been given to be equipped with their weapons and safety equipment. A flag march will be held in the Atala area on Thursday late evening. Surveillance will also be done with drone cameras.

Meanwhile, religious leaders and Imams of Mosques have come forward and issued appeals to people for maintaining peace. Speaking to news18, Mutawalli of Teele Wali Masjid in Lucknow, Wasif Hasan said, “Keeping in mind the current situation, I would like to appeal to people to maintain peace at every cost. Those coming to offer Namaz should not indulge in any kind of sloganeering or should not attend any gathering. They should offer Namaz and go back to their respective houses."

At the same time, UP’s ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said, “Communication has been established with Imams of mosques and religious leaders for tomorrow’s prayers and we are getting cooperation from everyone. A demonstration was also proposed in Bareilly, the date of which has been postponed. At present, we have had a meeting with all the religious leaders and peace-loving people. This time such arrangements have been made that there should be no problem. An appeal has also been issued by all the religious leaders in this regard. Simultaneously, action is being taken against the miscreants who created unrest earlier with fairness and transparency."

