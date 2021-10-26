UP Polls: Amit Shah To Visit Lucknow on 29 October as BJP Gears Up to Kickstart Membership Drive

The Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch Bharatiya Janata Party’s special membership drive on 29th October during his visit to Lucknow. Shah will also be presiding over some key meetings regarding the party’s preparation for the 2022 UP Assembly Polls. The Union Minister is also likely to hold separate meetings with CM Yogi Adityanath and the office bearers of the organization. If the electoral buzz is to be believed, the BJP is preparing to cut the tickets of one-fourth of its sitting MLAs in the upcoming 2022 UP Assembly Polls.

Meanwhile, the BJP is all set to kick start its special membership drive ahead of 2022 UP Polls with an aim to induct 1.5 crore new members. The party claims that it already has 2.5 crore members in the state as of now. The BJP is expected to focus on beneficiaries of government schemes, first-time voters, the enlightened class, minorities and women during this election. The membership campaign will run at the booth level. A target has been set to add 100 people from each booth. For this, the target will be given to the party office bearers. The goal is to have at least 9 new members per active member.

Speaking to news18 about the new membership drive, BJP Spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi had said, “About 300 plus seats in 2022 is not a dream for us, last time also we crossed the figure and this time too we will cross the 300-seat mark. We are going to launch our fresh membership campaign with an aim to add 1.5 crore new members. We already have 2.5 crore members. We are now aiming for 60% votes and the figure of 300 plus seats is quite achievable for the BJP."

There will also be an attempt to dent the core votes of other parties. Membership will be given by giving missed calls and filling the form. Later the party officials will also contact the new workers. It is believed that people who got the benefits of government schemes had voted for BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. In such a situation, those people should also remain voters of BJP, so they should be contacted and made members. BJP’s strategy is to create psychological pressure on the opposition parties by connecting a large number of people to the Bharatiya Janata Party through membership campaigns.

