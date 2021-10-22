UP Rape Accused's Father Ends Life, 4 Booked for Blackmailing

Four men have been booked for abetment to suicide after they allegedly harassed the father of a rape accused for money to settle the case, police said.
The four accused had allegedly framed a youth in a fake rape case and were demanding Rs 10 lakh from the father to ‘settle the case’. The youth was arrested and sent to jail a few days ago.
>Also Read: Five of Family Killed After Car Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand
The Sarojini Nagar police have now booked the four men for abetment to suicide on the basis of Madhu’s complaint.
Station house officer (SHO), Sarojini Nagar, Mahendra Singh said a case of abetment to suicide has been registered against Gangaram, Santram, Veerpal and Saurabh, and the allegations are being further probed.
Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.