UP Ready for A Boisterous Eid While Loudspeakers, Covid Are Muted; Clerics Ask Devotees to Follow Rules

After a gap of almost two years that were paralysed by the Covid-19 crisis, preparations are in full swing this time to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr across India on May 3. Clerics, however, have appealed to people to participate in the festival while adhering to the pandemic protocols, with cases rising again in some parts of the country, and have advised that they offer Eid Namaz only at designated places like mosques, Eidgah, etc.

In Uttar Pradesh, Eid Namaz is expected to be held at 7,436 Eidgah, 19,949 mosques, and 31,151 other places. A total of 2,846 sensitive spots have been identified by authorities. Also, as part of an ongoing drive in the state, 60,150 unauthorised loudspeakers have been taken down while the volume of 60,178 have been lowered as per prescribed limits.

Advertisement

Head of Islamic Centre of India and noted cleric Maulana Khalid Rashid Farangi Mahali said, “Tomorrow the festival of Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated across the country. It is the biggest festival among the followers of Islam, as Muslims fast for one month, after which they celebrate Eid. This time almost after two years of Covid, Eid will be celebrated without many restrictions. At Eidgah Lucknow, we have made preparations more than before in order to accommodate the maximum number of people possible. Also, some of the encroachments have been removed from Eidgah. Arrangements have also been made inside the building of Shaheen Academy for those coming to offer Eid-ul-Fitr Namaz."

Arrangements have also been made for women inside Baradari at Eidgah, he said.

“Rows have been marked for the convenience of the people coming to offer Namaz. All the guidelines and orders of the government, be it the volume of loudspeakers, Covid guidelines, or any other protocols, everything will be properly followed," added Khalid Rashid.

Security arrangements have also been intensified across the state. UP additional director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar has said that police are on alert to avert any kind of mischief.

Advertisement

“Any kind of disrespect to religious scriptures or books will not be tolerated and will be dealt with strictly. We are also keeping an eye on social media platforms. 46 companies of PAC (Provincial Armed Constabulary) and 7 companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed across the state," he said.

There were instances of sporadic violence in parts of the country last month during the Ram Navami and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. Also, seven men were arrested last week for allegedly throwing objectionable items outside a mosque in Ayodhya. Police said the accused were wearing skull caps to purportedly come across as Muslims and had made an attempt to instigate riots in the area. Four others are said to be on the run.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.