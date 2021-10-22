UP Roadways To Run Additional 200 Buses From Delhi Ahead Of Diwali

The Uttar Pradesh Road Transport Corporation has announced plans to operate additional buses from Delhi and National Capital Region to several cities of the state to meet the demand from passengers ahead of Diwali. This festive season due to the rush ahead of Diwali many people are not able to book tickets in trains.

A senior official of the UPSRTC said, “The Corporation has decided to operate 200 extra buses from Delhi and NCR bus depots due to the Diwali rush. The Indian Railways is operating special trains, festive trains and has also added extra coaches. Still there are thousands who could not manage to book a train ticket for themselves due to unavailability of seats."

The officer said that the Corporation decided to operate the extra buses so that people can travel with comfort during the festive season.

As per reports, the UPSRTC will operate additional 200 buses from Delhi to various cities of Uttar Pradesh starting from October 25. A large number of buses out of the 200 will also be connecting to different places in Uttarakhand and Purvanchal.

Regional Manager of UPSRTC, AK Singh said, “The Corporation has decided to operate the buses from Delhi’s Anand Vihar, Kashmiri Gate and Ghaziabad’s Kaushambi."

As per Singh, UPSRTC has deployed additional buses at the government bus depots and instructed its operators to increase the frequency of short distance buses.

“The corporation will be running 150 normal buses and 50 AC buses. These buses will travel to Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur, Etah, Mainpuri, Aligarh, Bareilly, Agra, Moradabad and Prayagraj," added Singh.

Singh said that buses destined to Lucknow, Kanpur, Faizabad, Dehradun and Rishikesh have been instructed to return to Delhi and NCR bus depots soon after deboarding passengers.

