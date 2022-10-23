Home » News » India » 4 Killed, Over 40 Seriously Injured as Sleeper Bus Meets With Accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway

Last Updated: October 23, 2022, 09:22 IST

Delhi, India

At least four people have died after the sleeper bus they were travelling in met with an accident under Saifai police station area in Etawah district on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, police said on Sunday.

While four people have been confirmed dead, about 42 are seriously injured and have been admitted to Saifai’s PGI Hospital.

The sleeper bus was en route to Ajmer from Gorakhpur.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives in road accident.

A tweet from UP government’s of CM office read, “#UPCM @myogiadityanath has expressed deep grief over the loss of lives in road accident in district Etawah. While praying for peace to the soul of the departed, the Chief Minister has expressed condolences to the bereaved families.

Another tweet said that the chief minister has instructed the district administration officials for proper treatment of the injured admitted to hospital.

Along with this, the District Magistrate and senior police officers have been directed to go to the spot and get the relief work done on a war footing, the tweet added.

first published: October 23, 2022, 08:51 IST
last updated: October 23, 2022, 09:22 IST