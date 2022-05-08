UP Teacher 'Thrashes' Class 7 Dalit Student for Drinking Water Out of Teacher's Pitcher, 'Uses Casteist Slurs'

A probe has been ordered into the incident in which a teacher thrashed a Dalit student for drinking water from a pitcher kept for teaching staff, in the primary school in Chhikhara village in Mahoba district.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Jitendra Singh has ordered the additional Basic Shiksha Adhikari to probe the incident and submit a report.

Meanwhile, outraged family members of the boy and villagers protested outside the tehsil office.

The girl, a resident of Chhikhara village, is a student of Class 7 in a basic school.

She said that pitchers have been kept for teachers and students to drink water in the school.

On Saturday, on finding the pitcher meant for students, empty, she drank water from the pitcher of the teachers.

On this, assistant teacher Kalyan Singh beat her up.

The girl reached home and told her parents about the incident.

Her father Ramesh Kumar along with scores of villagers reached the school.

It is alleged that even then the concerned teacher misbehaved with them by using casteist words.

The group then reached the tehsil and and demanded action.

Additional BSA Gaurav Shukla said on Sunday that the statements of the teacher and the student have been recorded in the school. The investigation report will be handed over to the senior authorities.

On the other hand, teacher Kalyan Singh said that the student was taking out water from the glass by putting her hand in the pitcher.

“She was scolded for this and I did not thrash the student," Singh maintained.

