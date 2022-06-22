UP Textile Sector Gets Feather in Its Cap as Exports Rise 41%, Apparel Park Coming Up in Noida

The Uttar Pradesh government is going to build an apparel park in Noida to organise most of this industry in the unorganised textile sector, officials told News18. This will improve the quality of investors by getting all the facilities in one place and the park will also increase exports, they added.

According to the data for the financial year 2021-2022, the share of textiles/apparel in the goods exported from Uttar Pradesh was 9 per cent, or Rs 12,996 crore. After electronic and electrical products, which occupy the first and second slots respectively, apparels rank third on the list of products exported from the state.

In terms of growth, there was an increase of about 40 per cent in exports compared to 2020-2021. This jump was more than the rise seen in exports of electronics and electrical products as well as meat during the same period. Despite the global Covid pandemic, recording such a massive increase is remarkable, said officials.

The shares of Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad in the state’s top ten export cities are 41 and 11 per cent respectively. The apparel export industry also exists largely in these districts. Most of the business is in the unplanned segment. To provide them with all facilities in one place by employing them, the Yogi Adityanath government is establishing the apparel park in Noida. About 115 export-oriented units of readymade garments are likely to be set up in this park.

According to an estimate, an investment of Rs 3,000 crore is expected to come into this. The target is to lay the foundation stone in July and begin commercial production in all the units by September 2025. Apart from this, the government also plans to make five textile and apparel parks by the public-private partnership (PPP) model. For this, the tender process will begin after identifying land by September next year. The aim is to begin production by 2026.

In order to organise this industry, the government will set up flatted factories in or around cities where there is a rich tradition of readymade garments. In the first phase, Kanpur Nagar, Gorakhpur, and Agra have been selected for this. Keeping in view the possibilities of the cluster approach, the government will also establish a textile industry as per the tradition of that area in the industrial corridors to be built along all the expressways. In the future, such clusters will be developed in each block under the National Handloom Development Programme and Micro & Small Enterprises - Cluster Development Programme (MSE-CDP) scheme at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

There is also a plan to build a world-class textile park at a cost of Rs 10,000 crore under the PM Mitra scheme. In order to make Uttar Pradesh a global textile hub through the new policy, best infrastructure, skill development of weavers and cluster approach, the government will also lay emphasis on the marketing of finished goods for Brand UP, said officials. In this sequence, the government will sign MoUs with big players of online platforms such as Flipkart and Amazon, and weavers will also be given training to onboard their products, they added.

