UP: Toddler Dies After Occultist Breaks Teeth, Throws Him to Ground to 'Heal' Him

The baby was taken to a private hospital for treatment late at night, where he was declared dead by the doctors

Last Updated: February 10, 2023, 18:22 IST

Bulandshahr, India

The family has alleged that the occultist killed Anuj in the process to heal him (Representative Image)
A one-year-old was allegedly killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, after a local ‘tantrik’ (occultist) tossed him to the ground and broke his teeth. The baby, named Anuj, was taken to the quack by his family after he fell ill.

His family has alleged that the occultist killed Anuj in the process to “heal" him. He was taken there on Thursday night in Dhakar village of Bulandshahr district, an NDTV report quoted his uncle as saying.

Anuj was taken to a private hospital for treatment late at night, where he was declared dead by the doctors. According to police, the occultist is a local and upset family members took the body to the police station and demanded action against him.

Just a few days ago, the body of a two-and-a-half-month-old girl was exhumed in Madhya Pradesh’s Shahdol district following her death after allegedly being branded with a hot iron rod more than 50 times by an exorcist.

The child’s mother, a resident of Kathotia under Sinhpur police station limits in the tribal-dominated district, said her family first took her ailing daughter to a quack but her condition didn’t improve.

In another case, a 3-month-old girl was branded with a hot iron and is under treatment had also come to the fore in Shahdol.

first published: February 10, 2023, 18:18 IST
last updated: February 10, 2023, 18:22 IST
