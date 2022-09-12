UP India's Top Milk Producer, Will Strengthen Cooperative & Dairy Sectors with Full Commitment: CM

Addressing the final session of the first day of the International Dairy Federation World Dairy Summit 2022 on Monday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that Uttar Pradesh will strengthen the cooperative and dairy sectors with full commitment, adding, “on the lines of Balinee Milk Producer company, 5 more clusters are coming up in the state".

Uttar Pradesh’s cooperative industry has a ton of potential, the CM said. “The state administration has set the goal of bolstering and promoting the cooperative and dairy sectors to propel a new movement for employment creation and self-reliance in the state’s rural areas, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he added.

CM Yogi further said that the government is trying to connect one member of each family with employment and self-employment in the next five years. “The Cooperative and dairy sectors can prove to be very helpful in this regard," he added.

Listing the benefits of dairy products, the CM said that dairy is a complete nutritional diet in India and it should be taken to new heights.

“With the cooperation of the Government of India, Balinee Milk Producer Company run by the women self-help groups was established in 2019 in Bundelkhand district. This organisation works in 6 districts of Bundelkhand. Presently 1.35 lakh litres of milk is collected per day, with an annual turnover of around Rs 150 crore and a net profit of Rs 13 crore. The company has as many as 41,000 members collecting milk in 795 villages", CM Yogi said.

He added: “It is a matter of good fortune for us that we are getting an opportunity to join this world-class conference in the NCR region of Uttar Pradesh", adding that the cooperative movement is in the hands of Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and is bound to succeed.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah said that due to the tremendous effort made by farmers and cattle rearers in the period from 1974 to 2022, “today India has emerged as the largest milk producing country in the world".

Also, the Indian economy’s global ranking has jumped from 11th to fifth, Shah pointed out, adding that “with this speed, we can soon become the third largest economy of the world. The cooperative sector will play a huge role in this."

Stating that cooperative societies have a history of about 120 years in India, Shah said, “There are many such organisations whose history is more than 100 years old. The world has given two models of the economic system— the communist model and the marketing model. India has presented the third model of cooperatives before the world, which has been accepted universally."

