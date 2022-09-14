UP: 2 Minor Dalit Sisters Found Hanging from Tree in Lakhimpur Kheri; FIR Filed, Family Stages Protest

The dead bodies of two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in suspicious circumstances in the Nighasan area of Lakhimpur Kheri district in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. A police team reached the spot and the bodies of the victims were sent for autopsy to determine the exact cause of death. The family has accused two men behind the incident and demanded their immediate arrest.

The family of the deceased has alleged that the girls were abducted, raped, and then murdered. Locals and relatives of the victims also blocked the Nighasan road by keeping the dead bodies and demanded a thorough probe into the matter.

IG Range Laxmi Singh was rushed to the spot and an FIR was also registered in the case.

Speaking on the same, UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said the police team has reached the spot to establish the sequence of events. “Bodies of two sisters were found hanging on a tree at some distance from their house in Lakhimpur. The bodies were sent for post-mortem. Videography of post-mortem is being done. A case will be registered on the basis of the complaint received from their family. Every aspect will be examined," he said.

Political parties were quick to react as Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched an attack on the Yogi Adityanath-led government in the state and tweeted, “Truth of UP CM who made hollow claims about women’s safety! The bodies of two minor Dalit sisters were found hanging from a tree in Lakhimpur Kheri. In the Yogi Government, goons are harassing mothers and sisters every day, which is very shameful! The government should get the matter investigated, the culprits should get the harshest punishment."

Meanwhile, Mamata Bannerjee’s Trinamool Congress (TMC) also stepped up an attack on the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh and said, “Shocking! In UP, two sisters were found hanging from a tree. Under the watch of CM Yogi Adityanath, UP is turning into a crime capital and the deafening silence of the administration and the police has forced people to come on the road to fight against the Jungle Raj."

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra slammed the BJP government in UP over the incident and asked why heinous crimes against women and girls are on the rise in the state. “The killings of two sisters in Lakhimpur (UP) is heart-wrenching. The relatives say that the girls were abducted in broad daylight," she said in a tweet in Hindi.

“Giving false advertisements in newspapers and television every day does not improve law and order. After all, why are heinous crimes against women increasing in Uttar Pradesh? When will the government wake up," she asked and shared a media report on Twitter.

