UP: Two Workers Killed in Boiler Explosion in Dyeing Factory

Two workers were killed in a boiler explosion in a dyeing factory here on Saturday, police said. The incident took place at Jai Baba Industries in the Sikandrabad Industrial Area, they added.

Due to the explosion, a portion of the factory collapsed and two workers were buried under the debris and died, Sikandrabad Sub-Divisional Magistrate Rakesh Kumar said. He said work of dyeing jeans clothing was being done in the factory.

A probe has been launched into the incident, Kumar said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Special: Live-updating IPL 2022 auction tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates here.