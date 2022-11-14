UP: Unnao College Student Dies Due To 'Excessive-Bleeding' After Being Raped; Accused Took 'Energy Pill'

A college student from Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao died due to “excessive-bleeding" after she was raped by a 25-year-old man at her home.

The man has been arrested by the police and the post-mortem confirmed rape. Excessive bleeding owing to serious injury in her private parts caused her death, the police said.

The victim was alone at her house when the accused entered and raped her. She was was found by her younger sister, who saw her unconscious and bleeding.

Superintendent of Police Siddhartha Shankar said, “Gautam confessed that after knowing that the victim was alone, he went to her house and raped her which caused severe bleeding from her private parts. On seeing this Gautam fled the spot."

The victim was taken to a district hospital where the doctors declared her dead.

According to the probe, the accused claimed to have taken a performance enhancing pill before he committed the crime, NDTV reported.

Victim’s father had alleged that a 28-year-old neighbour and a 65-year-old woman were involved in the incident.

“However, based on data retrieved from the mobile phone of the deceased we have arrested Raj Gautam (25). He knew the victim and has confessed to the crime," the police officer said, adding investigations have not found involvement of the 28-year-old neighbour and 65-year-old woman.

