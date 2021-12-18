Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stone of the 594-km Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district. Starting near Bijauli village in Meerut, the expressway is till Judapur Dandu village in Prayagraj. Upon completion of work, it will become the longest expressway of Uttar Pradesh, connecting the western and eastern regions of the state. Modi addressed the crowd during the inauguration of the expressway.

>Here are top quotes from PM Modi’s address:

• “I congratulate everyone in Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raebareli, Pratapgarh & Prayagraj. Over Rs 36,000 crore will be spent on this approximately 600-km long expressway. Ganga Expressway will bring new industries in this region."

• “The expressway will bring numerous jobs and several new opportunities for thousands of youth."

• “That day is not far when Uttar Pradesh will be identified as the most modern state with next-generation infrastructure. The network of expressways in Uttar Pradesh, the new airports being built, new rail routes being laid down are bringing several blessings to people of UP simultaneously."

• “The modern infrastructure coming up in Uttar Pradesh today shows how resources are utilised. You have seen how public’s money was used earlier. But today, Uttar Pradesh’s money is being used for Uttar Pradesh’ development."

• “Earlier, big projects were started on paper so that they can fill their own coffers, today, work is being done on such projects so that money of people of UP can be saved. So that your money remains in your pocket."

• “Yogi ji was saying that in Kashi, Modi ji offered prayers to Lord Shiva & then worshipped workers, soon after. They were felicitated with showering of flower petals. You came to know this as there was camera but our government works for the poor day & night."

• Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “Every Indian in this country who saw the inauguration program of Kashi Vishwanath Dham feels proud. In this country before 2014, promises were made but never fulfilled. Today, things have changed we have fulfilled all the promises made to the people in Uttar Pradesh."

• “After 2014, the government started uniting people in the country. All those issues which were never taken care of by the previous governments were given utmost priority. The country’s farmers, villagers, youth, workers and women were given their due respect under the Modi government," CM Adityanath said.

