UP Woman Chops Off Live-in Partner's Penis After He Tried to Rape Her Teen Daughter

In a desperate bid to save her 14-year-old daughter from being raped, a 36-year-old woman allegedly chopped off her live-in partner’s penis with a kitchen knife in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, reports The Times of India.

According to officials, the couple were in a live-in relationship for two years. The woman who spoke to TOI narrated the timeline of events. According to the woman, she was working in a farm when the alleged incident took place. She claimed that she reached home just in time when she caught her partner ‘red handed’ trying to rape her teenage daughter. She also alleged that he tried to attack her as well. “I was trying to save my daughter and hence got hold of a kitchen knife and chopped off his penis to teach him a lesson. I have no regrets," the woman was quoted as saying.

According to the SHO of the Lakhimpur police station, the 32-year-old accused has been booked for rape under the POCSO act. The SHO also said that the condition of the accused is critical and may be moved to Lucknow for further treatment.

