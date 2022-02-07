UP Woman Dies After In-laws Force Her to Drink Acid for Not Fulfilling Dowry Demands

A woman died after she was allegedly tortured and forced to drink acid by her husband and in-laws here for failing to fulfil their dowry demands, police said on Monday. The incident occurred in Rathedi village under New Mandi police station area on Sunday. The victim was identified as Reshma, they said.

According to a complaint filed by the woman’s family, Reshma was being pressured by her in-laws to give dowry and was harassed by them. She died after she was tortured by them and forced to drink acid, the police said. When her body was recovered from her in-laws’ house, it was found that she sustained burns on her face, they said.

A case has been registered against Reshma’s husband Parvez, her brother-in-law Javed, her father-in-law Shamshad and mother-in-law Chammi. The accused are on the run, they added. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, the police said.

