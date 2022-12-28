UP: Woman Gang-raped in Shared Cab on Yamuna Expressway; Three, Including Driver, Arrested

A 23-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on the Yamuna Expressway in Uttar Pradesh’s Agra by three accused, including the driver of a shared cab she had boarded from Noida Sector 37, police said Wednesday. All accused identified as Jaiveer, Titu and Chacha were arrested hours after the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday night. After committing the heinous crime, the accused dropped the woman in Etmadpur and fled the spot.

The Agra Police investigated the matter on Wednesday morning after the woman reached Etmadpur police station to file the case. The woman was then sent for a medical examination.

“The woman had boarded the shared taxi from Sector 37 in Noida around 8.30 pm on Tuesday. The taxi was going to Firozabad from Noida. The woman claimed that three occupants of the taxi raped her on the Yamuna Expressway and dropped her at Etmadpur, from where she took an autorickshaw to Firozabad," Agra Police Commissioner Dr Preetinder Singh was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

The police analysed CCTV footage of toll plazas to track the taxi after which all accused were arrested. “The three men who were involved in the case have also been apprehended. They are being interrogated and further legal proceedings are being carried out," the police commissioner said.

(with inputs from PTI)

