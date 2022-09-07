A man from Uttar Pradesh allegedly gave his wife triple talaq after she refused to sleep with other men. Based on the woman’s complaint, a case has been registered at Nagphani Police Station in Moradabad against the husband, mother-in-law and sister-in-law under section 498A, 323, 377, 504, 506 of the Anti-Dowry Act and under Section 3 and 4 of the Muslim Marriage Act, 2019.

The woman said that she was married to Imran Khan in 2019 who sells auto parts in Bengaluru. After the marriage, Imran took her to Square apartments where both of them started staying. Imran’s mother Bilkis Khan and sister Aysha Khan were also staying with them. The aggrieved woman alleged that soon after their marriage, her husband Imran started doing “unnatural" sex with her.

The complainant said she was beaten up when she opposed this. She alleged that Imran forced her to sleep with other men and was beaten up when she refused to oblige. She said she was forced to go to bed with other men in exchange for money which went into Imran’s pocket.

The woman alleged that she was pressured to bring Rs 10 lakh from her father as dowry and when she expressed her inability to do so, her husband Imran along with his mother Bilkis and sister Ayasha beat her. This beating caused bleeding from her private parts and upon learning this, her sister reached Bengaluru and took her back to Moradabad.

Her husband called and put pressure on her to pay Rs 10 lakh as dowry when she was in Moradabad. When she refused to obey him, he pronounced the word “talaq" three times to divorce her on the phone from Bengaluru.

Upon complaint of the victim, the SSP of Moradabad Hemant Kutiyal has given direction to the Nagphani Police Station to register a case and start the investigation and take proper action.

The Area Officer of the Sadar Kotwali, Moradabad Sagar Jain said that the allegations of the victim are very grave and the case is being investigated and soon the action will be taken on this basis.

