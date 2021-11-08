Uphaar Fire: Delhi Court Awards 7-Yr Jail Terms to Sushil & Gopal Ansal in Evidence Tampering Case

A Delhi court Monday awarded 7-year jail terms to real estate barons Sushil and Gopal Ansal for tampering with evidence in the 1997 case of Uphaar cinema fire which had claimed 59 lives. Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Pankaj Sharma also imposed a fine of Rs 2.25 crore each on the Ansals.

The court also awarded a 7-year-jail term each to former court staff Dinesh Chand Sharma and two others P P Batra and Anoop Singh and a fine of Rs 3 lakh each on them. After thinking overnights and nights, I have come to the conclusion that they deserve punishment, the judge said.

The convicts, out on bail, were taken into custody after the order was pronounced. The case is related to tampering with the evidence in the main fire tragedy case in which the Ansals were convicted and sentenced to a 2-year jail term by the Supreme Court.

The apex court however released them taking into account the prison time they had done on the condition that they pay Rs 30 crore fine each, to be used for building a trauma centre in the national capital. The fire had broken out at the Uphaar cinema during the screening of the Hindi film ‘Border’ on June 13, 1997, claiming 59 lives.

