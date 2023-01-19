UPSC to Interview 3 Officers for Position of Next Drug Controller General of India | All You Need to Know

The Union Public Service Commission will be conducting interviews for the appointment of the Drug Controller General of India next week. The top contenders referred by the health ministry to the commission include three officers – Dr VG Somani, Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi and Dr Jai Prakash. Casually known as ‘personal talk with the probables’, the interview conducted by UPSC is slated to take place on January 27.

The DCGI is the head of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is the apex drug regulatory body that regulates medicines, vaccines and medical devices. It is an extremely critical position for regulating manufacturing, import and sales of medical products in India as well as quality of exports from India to other countries. It also looks after clinical trials and new approval of drugs apart from several other crucial roles.

In February, the ministry of health and family welfare advertised for the position of health regulator and received around 20 applications. “Three candidates were selected out of those 20, as per the recruitment rules of UPSC, and the names have been referred to the commission for the interview," a government official told News18.

Advertisement

Once selected, the UPSC will recommend the name of a candidate to the appointments committee of the cabinet (ACC), whose decision will be final but it may or may not agree with the UPSC recommendation.

Meet the contestants

Dr VG Somani

Dr Somani is the current DCGI and was appointed for a term of three years on August 14, 2019. So far, he has already got two extensions — one in August and another in November 2021. His tenure is slated to expire on February 15, 2022.

A postgraduate in pharmacy and doctorate in pharmaceutical sciences from Nagpur University, Dr Somani worked as a joint drugs controller in CDSCO heading the divisions of regulation of medical devices and in vitro diagnostics, stem cells and blood products apart from other departments.

Advertisement

He has worked in several positions such as deputy drugs controller, assistant drugs controller and drugs inspector at CDSCO at zonal offices. His work has been appreciated by the central government as well as by the pharmaceutical industry, especially during the Covid-19 outbreak, as his office worked and gave accelerated approvals to multiple vaccines and other experimental therapies against the virus.

Recently, however, the quality of Indian medicines came into question with allegations of contaminated products exported to Gambia and Uzbekistan, increasing the spotlight on loopholes in the Indian drug regulation system.

Advertisement

Dr Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi

Raghuvanshi is the secretary-cum-scientific director of the Indian Pharmacopoeia Commission, which is an autonomous institution under the health ministry that sets standards for all drugs manufactured, sold and consumed in India.

He completed his schooling in Varanasi and graduation as well as postgraduate studies in pharmacy from Banaras Hindu University. He did his PhD from National Institute of Immunology in New Delhi.

According to his LinkedIn profile, he worked for seven years at National Institute of Immunology and then moved to join the poster boy of the pharmaceutical industry, Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd. “I was part of multiple complex generic development projects for the US, EU, RoW (rest of the world) and India markets. Gained in-depth knowledge of generic development, scale-up and technology transfer, validation batches, commercial launches etc," as per his profile, adding, “developed a number of NDDS (novel drug delivery system), generic as well as non-generic, formulations."

Advertisement

After spending 12 years at Ranbaxy, he moved to another Indian drugmaker, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories in Hyderabad. He stayed with the company for the next 11 years and resigned as senior vice-president and head of differentiated formulations (research and development) at the innovation division to join the IPC.

During his tenure, Dr Raghuvanshi dealt with multiple drug regulators including the US FDA — one of the strictest regulators in the world — which provided an in-depth understanding of the working of global regulatory agencies.

Advertisement

“In the role, I was also responsible for managing India and Emerging Market Regulatory teams which has given me in-depth knowledge of regulatory systems of these countries," his profile read.

Dr Jai Prakash

He was the former secretary-cum-scientific director at IPC before Dr Raghuvanshi took over. Dr Prakash has been an active voice in pharmacovigilance programmes across India.

Previously, Dr Prakash also acted as senior principal scientific officer at IPC and took additional roles such as CPIO (central public information officer) for technical matters of the commission under the RTI Act and first appellate authority (FAA). His research work has been published on various platforms around pharmacology.

Some of his latest work revolves around toxicity testing of vaccines and biologicals and pharmacopoeial quality standards. During his tenure at IPC, he is credited for starting the project to improve the reporting of adverse reactions to drugs across India by launching a mobile application.

News18 contacted the official spokesperson of the ministry of health and family welfare for the confirmation of interview and names of candidates selected. There was no response till the time of publishing the article.

Read all the Latest India News here