UPSC CSE 4th Ranker Aishwarya Verma is Not a Girl, Netizens Starts Meme Fest

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) recently announced the final result of the UPSC Civil Services Examination, 2021. Soon after the result was declared on May 30, several people took to social media platforms to congratulate the top rankers of the exam.

This year the top three ranks have been bagged by female candidates, however, many claimed that the fourth rank is also secured by a women candidate. The confusion emerged due to the candidate’s name, which many mistook as a women candidates. Many took to Twitter to congratulate, 4th rank topper Aishwarya Verma from Madhya Pradesh, using ‘her/she’ pronouns.

Hailing women empowerment many bigwigs including Mamata Banerji and others took to Twitter to congratulate Aishwarya, thinking he is a female candidate.

Another twitter user congratulated Aishwarya with a hashtag women power

By the time Aishwarya’ friends and family came on Twitter to rectify people’s mistake, many netizens had come up with memes surrounding the confusion row.

This year Shruti Sharma stood first in the civil services examination 2021, followed by Ankita Agrawal and Gamini Singla. The fourth rank is taken by Aishwarya Verma, who is a a graduate student in electrical engineering, studied at New Delhi for the UPSC for four years before applying.

This year as many as 685 candidates have qualified for the prestigious test this year said the Commission. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three stages – preliminary, main, and interview – to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

