Upset About Fewer YouTube Views, IITian Jumps to His Death from Fifth Floor of Hyderabad Building

Upset about fewer views to his videos posted on YouTube, an IITian from Hyderabad allegedly jumped to his death from the fifth floor of a building, said police.

The incident took place in Kranthi Nagar Colony under Saidabad police station limits in Hyderabad, Telangana.

The police identified the deceased as Dheena, who was pursuing engineering at the Indian Institute of Technology at Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh. He also posted a video and suicide letter on his YouTube channel before taking the extreme step.

Dheena was an expert at playing live games on his YouTube channel, selflo. Recently, his channel saw a dip in viewership.

Police said that he had psychological and self-esteem issues since childhood and the channel gave him some respite.

As the viewership to the channel was not on par with his expectations, he shared his agony in a video, said police. He also posted a letter on his YouTube channel, revealing the insults and pains he faced. He also blamed his parents.

“I have to pay money my ‘friends’ in order to play with them. Everyone scolded me when my scores were low. In Class 2, I mentioned in my dairy that I wanted to end my life by jumping from the top floor of the apartment, to which my parents beat me up and teachers abused me," Dheena said.

DISCLAIMER: Need help? Talk to them. Suicide helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

