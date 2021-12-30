Upset Over Being Awarded Life Sentence, Rape Convict Hurls Slipper at Judge in Surat

In a shocking incident, a rape convict hurled his slipper at a Judge in Surat after being awarded a life sentence.

The 27-year-old convict in a rape-murder case, namely Sujit was granted a life sentence last April after he was found guilty of luring a 5-year-old girl with chocolates and then raping and killing her.

Talking to India Today, Vinay Sharma, a lawyer who was present in the court at the time of the incident said that the convict had claimed that he was being falsely accused and had attacked the judge with a slipper soon after judgement was pronounced. The footwear missed the Judge and fell near the witness box.

The 27-year-old convict was arrested by the police and was being tried under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO).The court took into account the statements of 29 witnesses examined by the prosecution.

The victim was a daughter of a migrant labourer. The court also ordered a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to be paid to the victim’s family.

Earlier, crime figures of Gujarat shared in the Legislative Assembly in March of this year revealed that an average of two murders, four incidents of rape and six kidnappings occurred every day in the state in the last two years. As many as 1,944 murders, 1,853 incidents of an attempt to murder, 3,095 rapes, 4,829 incidents of abduction and over 14,000 cases of suicide were reported in different parts of the state in the last two years ending December 31, 2020, the data shared by the state home department said.

