Youth Stabs Girl Multiple Times Over Breakup in Delhi's Adarsh Nagar | Chilling CCTV Visuals

Sukhvinder, a 22-year-old youth from Delhi allegedly stabbed a girl over a dispute their breakup in the Adarsh Nagar area on Monday (January 2). According to sources, the girl was stabbed over 3 to 4 times and was admitted to a hospital. Her condition is said to be stable.

As per the police, the accused has been arrested under section 307 of the IPC for an attempted murder. The incident took place at around 11 am, when the youth who works at a private company, stabbed the girl over a dispute in order to take revenge.

The accused had fled to Ambala after the incident, and was nabbed from there by the police. According to reports, the girl had cut ties with him and had stopped communication. To take revenge, the youth stabbed her multiple times.

The incident comes to light amid an ongoing uproar over a 20-year-old girl’s brutal accident during the early hours of January 1. The woman allegedly got stuck to the left wheel of a Maruti Baleno car, and was dragged around the Outer Ring Road area for over 13 kilometers.

This sparked a debate over the issue of women’s safety in the national capital.

In another such incident in Delhi, a man tried to drag a 19-year-old girl inside a car in Pandav Nagar. When she refused to get inside the car, the youth threatened to throw acid at her, an ANI report said. The girl was injured and was given first aid.

