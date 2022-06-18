Urge Youth to Peacefully Express Concerns About Agnipath: Anurag Thakur at CNN-News18 Town Hall

Agnipath scheme is a big step towards fitter and modernised armed forces, Union Minister Anurag Thakur said at the inaugural edition of CNN-News18 Town Hall on Saturday, condemning violence and destruction of public property in its name.

In conversation with CNN-News18’s Marya Shakil on the stage, Thakur, the Union minister for Information & Broadcasting and Youth Affairs & Sports, appealed to the youth to peacefully express any concerns on Agnipath to their elected representatives. He also invited aspirants to write to the government with suggestions.

“The Agnipath scheme is a big step for the Indian Army. 10% reservation in Central Armed Police Forces has also been announced (for Agniveers)… Many states have already announced reservations for Agniveers in different departments," he said.

Condemning the violence being perpetrated in the garb of protests, Thakur said the youth are being misled.

“Some people are trying to do politics on it. Children were sent for protests. What will they know about the scheme? I would like to appeal to the youth: if you have questions, let’s discuss them," he said. “We need disciplined people in the armed forces. I condemn the vandalism and violence. Aspirants are being misled."

Anurag Thakur was the first speaker at the CNN-News18 Town Hall on Saturday, with Minister for Women & Child Development Smriti Irani and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar slated to speak at the event later in the day.

Covid-19 Response

Talking about the government’s response during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic last year, Thakur said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first priority was that the poor should not suffer.

“During the pandemic, PM Modi accepted the challenge and served the nation with full will power and humanitarian support. In tough times, we had hope in PM Modi’s leadership. India has achieved a vaccination record of 195 crore. PM Modi was the first to think of the need for Covid certificate for global travel," he said.

Countering Opposition

Responding to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the recent announcement of opening up 10 lakh jobs in the central government, Thakur said the opposition leader should have welcomed the move instead.

“Rahul Gandhi should go ahead and first give details of the corruption he has done. If he gives the details of funds for which he is being investigated by the ED, then it will be a big deal. The Congress ruled for more than 60 years. They did not give jobs in Congress-ruled states. We don’t just make announcements like the Congress. We actually follow through," the Union Minister said.

Eye on Paris Olympics

Lauding the Indian contingent’s record medal haul at the Tokyo Olympics, the sports minister said the country will see better performance at the Paris games in 2024. “We will perform better in the 2024 Olympics. The PM himself speaks to our athletes before and after the games. Neeraj Chopra won Gold for India at the Tokyo Olympics. Today, people of India have a great future in sports."

“PM Modi meets sportspersons and encourages them to perform their best. No other PM in the country has met teams like Modi ji does. Now, the government of India creates opportunities for sportspersons."

Himachal Pradesh Polls

Anurag Thakur, who belongs to Himachal Pradesh that will go to polls later this year, also dismissed Aam Aadmi Party allegations that its Delhi minister Satyendra Jain has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate since he was the party’s in-charge for the hill state.

“Fourteen murders took place in Punjab in past two months since they formed their government. Who is Arvind Kejriwal to give a clean chit, agencies will do that. He is an anarchist."

“Kejriwal will not get a single seat in Himachal Pradesh. Investigation agencies are doing their work. One who used to say that he will fight against corruption is himself supporting it," Thakur said.

The Union Minister also ruled himself out of contention for the CM’s post in Himachal. “I have no intention of becoming the CM of Himachal Pradesh as of now as Modi ji has given me the responsibility to boost sports and youth development."

Cricket With Pakistan?

The Sports Minister added at the event that resuming biletral sports with Pakistan depends on its actions on the issue of terrorism. “It depends on the government and the situation. So far, BCCI has not taken any call on that. Pakistan needs to stop terrorist activities at the borders, only then will we be able to think about it."

