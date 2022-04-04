Urged UP Govt Twice to Cancel Ashish Mishra's Bail, Lakhimpur Kheri SIT Tells SC, Reveals Oct 3 Details

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Lakhimpur Kheri case had twice recommended to the Uttar Pradesh government that the bail of prime accused Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, should be cancelled, the Supreme Court has been informed.

In its report submitted before the top court, the team said: “The head of SIT wrote to the Additional Chief Secretary, Home Department, Uttar Pradesh on 10/02/2022 and 14/02/2022 respectively requesting an urgent appeal in the Hon’ble Supreme Court for cancellation of bail of the accused in view of the ongoing investigation in FIR No. 219/2021 and possibility of the threat to the witnesses including 98 witnesses who are provided protection is view of order dated 26/10/2021 passed by this Hon’ble Court."

Based on the evidence on record, the SIT has in its report further stated that the presence of the main accused Ashish Mishra and others at the scene of crime is substantiated.

Further, the SIT said the 13 accused (and three dead accused) went to the scene of crime in a premeditated manner, using three vehicles in a convoy and driving them at a very high speed on a narrow road which was full of people gathered to protest, Live Law reported.

Even the district administration had changed the route of the chief guest of the Dangal function in view of the protest and the main accused was well aware of the changed route, it added.

According to the SIT, the accused after committing the crime escaped by firing their weapons in the air to scare away the protestors and the ballistic reports by FSL of these weapons confirm the use of the weapons, Live Law said.

