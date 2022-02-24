Urmila Nimbalkar Opens up on Challenges of Childbirth in Evocative Instagram post

Known for appearing in popular TV serials like Diya Aur Baati Hum and Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, actor Urmila Nimbalkar made her transition into a YouTuber. On the platform, she gives updates on her life to her massive fan following.

From fashion and makeup tips to family vlogs, the actor manages to captivate her fans through a variety of videos on her YouTube channel. Notably, Urmila was blessed with a baby boy last year in August and has since shared many sweet moments with him through videos.

However, apart from dropping heart-warming baby shower pictures and making vlogs about naming her baby, Urmila has also been pretty open about pregnancy and the issues related to it.

Recently, in an Instagram post, Urmila highlighted the challenges that a woman faces after giving birth to a child. She even shared a photo of herself and wrote a small note alongside it. Having gone through a cesarean delivery, Urmila described the pain she suffered due to the stitches.

In the picture shared by her, Urmila is seen proudly showing her love handles which she developed during the pregnancy phase. In the note, she also shared that her stitches, which dissolved six months ago, still cause pain in the cold. Concluding her note, Urmila then asserted that she was not only financially strong but also “carrying the weight of a soul for the last 15 months."

Urmila’s evocative post soon went viral and garnered nearly 40,000 likes on Instagram. Meanwhile, users in the comment section were moved by Urmila’s note and dropped heart emoticons for her. Upon finding the post relatable, one user wrote, “Isn’t it that motherhood makes us stronger with our beautiful kid," while another user was left speechless and wrote, “I mean, there are no words."

During her pregnancy, Urmila had jubilantly shared her experience on social media. In numerous photos on her Instagram page, she can be seen elegantly flaunting her baby bump. Moreover, she has also made videos with her husband Sukirt Gumaste where she discussed planning a baby and gave tips related to it.

