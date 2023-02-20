US Congressional Delegation Calls on PM Modi, Ways to Strengthen Bilateral Ties Discussed

A US Congressional delegation led by Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and discussed new opportunities for consolidating the India-US ties in areas such as critical technologies and clean energy transition.

The prime minister welcomed the Congressional delegation to India and appreciated the consistent and bipartisan support of the US Congress for deepening India-US bilateral ties, his office said in a statement.

He also referred to his recent phone call with President Joe Biden and the shared vision of the two leaders for further elevating India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership to address contemporary global challenges.

The prime minister and the US delegation “recognised the shared democratic values, robust bilateral cooperation, strong people-to-people ties and the vibrant Indian community in the US as strong pillars anchoring the bilateral strategic partnership," the statement from the prime minister’s office (PMO) stated.

Modi discussed with the US delegation new opportunities for consolidating the India-US ties in critical technologies, clean energy transition, joint development and production, and trusted and resilient supplies chains, it added.

Besides Charles Schumer, the US delegation had Senators Ron Wyden, Jack Reed, Maria Cantwell, Amy Klobuchar, Mark Warner, Gary Peters, Catherine Cortez Masto and Peter Welch.

